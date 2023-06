Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an untitled

Look at the interesting lineups of the films by Dinesh Vijan, who had a sleeper HIT with Zara Hatke and Zara Bachke. To begin with, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an untitled It is claimed that the film is going to be a die-hard romantic film, and fans have never seen Shahid in this avatar.