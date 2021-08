Wowza Helly!

Helly Shah left us all amazed with her gorgeous look in a black gown for an event. She wore an asymmetrical gown from Deepika Arora’s label. She was styled by Smriti Medha. The pretty young actress wore jewels from Aquamarine and The Jewel Gallery. Helly Shah did her hair in side swept waves and put clips in one side. It was a simple look but nevertheless a stunning one. The best part about her outing was that people got to see Rrahul Sudhir and her together once again. Take a look at the pics…