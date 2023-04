Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji was on the red carpet after a long time. She wore a black Indian gown with a plunging neckline. Red hot lips and wavy hair completed her look. This was one of her most glam outings in recent times. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; upset netizens say it is not done