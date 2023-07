Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who is famous for her role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan recalled her casting couch experience. The actress revealed she met a director at a hotel as in those days meetings used to take place there. The director asked her with whom she is close to father or mother. She found this question weird but replied father then he asked her to call up her dad and inform him that the director will drop her home the next morning. Suchitra found it fishy and when she learned his intention she picked up her stuff and ran away.