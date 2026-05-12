SUGA vs Jin then and now: Understand transformation of BTS members through VIRAL, rare photos

What They’re Looking Forward To Next

In 2026, SUGA and Jin are at the heart of BTS’s comeback. Their new album, ARIRANG, held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks. SUGA co-produced six songs, while Jin’s vocals powered the pop-rock lead single, Phoenix. The ARIRANG Tour kicked off in March and has already pulled in $180 million, selling out shows in Seoul, Mexico City, and LA. SUGA hasn’t slowed down since his Agust D tour; he’s juggling BTS commitments with a live-band solo project and running his producer academy back in Seoul. Jin, riding the wave from his 2025 solo tour, has fans all over the world waiting for what’s next. After ARIRANG, he’s set to release a second rock album and start filming his first K-drama.