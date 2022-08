Image credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which will premiere on Netflix next year. Well, even before her debut Suhana makes it to the headlines because of her social media posts. Recently, she shared mirror selfie on Instagram and it has gone viral on social media. Suhana is looking gorgeous in it. Not just Suhana, but many other star kids are pro at clicking hottest mirror selfies…