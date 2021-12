Suhana Khan back in action after brother Aryan Khan's drug case; drops her gorgeous AF pictures with THIS caption that SCREAMS badass

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a sensation on the internet. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and whatever she posts on her account goes viral. After a long time, she shared her photos on the internet and boy you just cannot get off her gorgeousness. The girl who is back in town after her studies from New York shared the close-up pictures with the caption, Do not disturb. This is the first photo shared by Suhana after her elder brother Aryan Khan's drug case. Suhana who is extremely active on social media stayed a little away from it during her brother's trial, while she was the first one to celebrate her brother's bail on social media.