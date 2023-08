Suhana Khan shares pictures of Goa trip

Suhana Khan is among the most famous starkids. And why not! She is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter after all. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut but she is already a sensation among fans. The young diva shared pictures from her latest trip to Goa and they all scream fun. She looks gorgeous even in the most basic outfits.