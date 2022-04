Suhana Khan

Soon we will see quite a few starkids making their Bollywood debuts. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are going to venture into Bollywood with their debut films. On that note, we conducted a pool on BollywoodLife asking fans to pick a starkid who has the highest chance of becoming a successful star. Well, among the four, it is Suhana Khan who managed to get the maximum votes. 46 percent of votes were acquired by the gorgeous diva. While she has already shown her acting prowess in a short, she is making her Bollywood debut with the film The Archies.