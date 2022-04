Star kis who love to party

Work hard, party harder - that's a mantra that Bollywood has believed in! We have all been aware of the glamorous Bollywood parties and the prominent Page 3 celebrities. Now, it seems, the star kids too are following the same belief. Many star kids have hit the headlines as inside pictures from parties went viral on social media. Among the top names are Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn and more. Scroll on to see the pictures of star kids who are absolute party freaks.