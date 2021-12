Image credit: Instagram

Star kids and their debuts

2021 has been a mixed bag. While on one hand we saw the gruelling second wave of coronavirus, on the other hand we were glad that there were many entertainment platforms to keep us sane. Now, as we are about to enter 2022, there is a threat of the new variant Omicron and also there are concerns about the rising number of cases in the country. But if all goes well, we hope to see certain star kids making their debut. Here's our list: