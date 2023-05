Image credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan dazzles at Sandeep Khosla' birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a big star. The diva who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut is also a fashion queen. She never fails to impress with her fashion choices. At Sandeep Khosla's birthday bash, Suhana Khan made a fab appearance wearing a pretty red dress. It is just a simple strap dress but she looked fabulous as ever. Tresses kept open, makeup done to perfection - Suhana Khan made sure to be her prettiest self as she posed with good friend Orhan Awatramani.