Suhana Khan is indeed looking no less than a princess

Suhana Khan has been making a lot of appearances these days and the little girl is all et to make her debut in Bollywood soon. Right now she is leaving her fans mesmerized with her vision in while avatar. Manish Malhotra shared Suhana's breathtakingly gorgeous picture and you indeed cannot leave your eyes off her. Oh damn! She is just so pretty! Recently she had stepped out on a dinner date with her girlfriends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and her sweet gesture for posing for a picture for a girl won millions of hearts. Courtesy clearly runs in King Khan’s family!