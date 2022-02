Suhana Khan MAJORLY misses her GOOD old days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut and reportedly she will be launched by Zoya Akhtar. The superstar's daughter was recently papered outside Zoya's office and her fans couldn't contain their excitement and speculated that the girl will soon start shooting for her very first film. Amid the reports of her Bollywood debut, Suhana shared the pictures from her good old college days and mentioned how much she miss those beautiful days. Suhana who has often shown her love for New York shared pictures of her along with friends and wrote, Throwback to my college days, with a crying emoticon. Well, indeed the girl has the best time of her life in college and wants to relive those days all over again as we all do. Right?