Remo D'Souza

It's the 21st century and in India, we still are struggling to get our basics right. Like even today a person is judged on its colour, if he or she is fair- they are beautiful and f they are dark-skinned, they are ugly and called names. Recently Bollywood's ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza came out in open and expressed how he felt sad about being called Kaala/'blacck', but ultimately he fought back the racism. Talking to his Instagram he wrote, I used to hate it when people called me #kaalia #kalu, but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart that matters and used to sing this #song. Since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza.” Well, not only Remo but even these Bollywood personalities faced racism, and here's how they fought back.