Image credit: Instagram

Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Sara Tendulkar and more celebrity daughters

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, and more many celebrity daughters have grabbed everyone’s attention because of their pictures on social media. Even before they achieve something big in their respective professions, these celebrity daughters have made a niche for themselves thanks to the stylish avatars that they show showcase on social media. They already have lakhs of followers on Instagram. So, today let’s look at list of celebrity daughters who have social media burning with their stylish avatars…