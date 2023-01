Image credit: Instagram/ Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana-Shanaya party with Kendall Jenner

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are upcoming Bollywood debutants. The two ladies are already quite popular in the country and they have a huge fan following too. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are party animals. They love a good party and guess what? They partied with Kendall Jenner, the model, socialite and television personality. Yes, you read that right. The pictures of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor with Kendall Jenner are going viral.