Suhana Khan's fashion game DECODED: Lux dresses, minimal makeup look and her effortless Gen-Z style

How Suhana Khan pull out that Gen-Z look?

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, besides being a star kid, has also carved a niche for herself as one of the biggest fashion icons among Gen-Z. She may be in the news these days for her upcoming film 'King', but her real magic lies on social media and the red carpet, as she often makes headlines for her graceful fashion and less-than-peacock makeup sense, rather than for her acting. Her airport looks and Insta posts are a constant focus. So, let's take a look at the actress' wardrobe and makeup kit.