Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman and Shagun are trapped in the cold storage facility

Ashok was the mastermind behind the trap. He wanted to trap both Raman and Shagun together and thus put doubt in Ishita's mind. Raman and Shagun helped each other in that time. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Sheezan Khan to make comeback with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh TV show