Dusky beauties of TV who are ruling TRP

A few years ago, people used to look down on dusky actresses, but time has surely changed. Now, TV actresses with dusky looks are ruling the industry with their unconventional looks and we are in love with them. From Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nia Sharma to Ayesha Singh; here is a list of dusky beauties who won hearts with their unconventional looks.