Sumbul Touqeer Khan faced criticism

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in an interview with Pinkvilla said that people criticised her for her skin tone and it mentally affected her as she used to hear comments on her dark complexion. She even said that she faced strong criticism during her initial auditions wherein she was rejected for her dark skin tone.