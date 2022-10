Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has always seen getting emotional as she got betrayed by her friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Despite Sumbul's father's warning, she kept talking to them. Netizens expressed their displeasure and even accused her of playing the victim card. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur wants Shalin Bhanot to settle down and have kids; says, 'Ek relationship jab tootta hai toh...'