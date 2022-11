Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is a little diva in the industry, she started her journey with modelling from her home town Dehradun and today she owns a huge house in Mumbai and has all cool and sassy vibes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia breaks down after Salman Khan says she has failed to stand out; netizens slam her for playing emotional card