TV celebs who grabbed headlines for their nasty fights: Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, Rajan Shahi

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra never saw eye to eye with each other and reports have surfaced about the same. In other news, after Hina and Karan left the show, Rajan Shahi the maker of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai said that it was difficult to shoot with them as they came with a lot of baggage. Hina hit back asking why would he never told them while they were shooting and would praise their work and professionalism.