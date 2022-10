Sunny Deol lifestyle

Superstar Sunny Deol lives the high life, Yes, he's inherited the humility and affability of his superstar father, but he's also slogged to earn his place as a superstar on his own merit, and there's no reason why he shouldn't reap the rewards for it. SO, we've got a treat lined up for all you Sunny Deol fans with a sneak-peek into his lavish home, in-house massive swimming pool, home gym and fleet of swanky cars...