Image credit: Instagram

Sunny Leone's no violence policy at home

As said, Sunny Leone is seen performing daredevil action in the web-series, she was asked if her kids have any kind of reaction to it. The actress here revealed that there is no violence policy that they follow at home. They do not let kids play with toy guns or even pichkaris. She also revealed an incident when she showed a small clip of the web-series to her kids and got schooled all day. Her kids kept saying that 'guns are horrible, mumma no violence.' Sunny stated that her kids are still very young to be exposed to all the on-screen violence.