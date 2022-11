Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Mahesh Babu at the funeral of Superstar Krishna

It was yesterday that the news of the demise of Superstar Krishna shocked the South Film industry. Mahesh Babu's father breathed his last at the age of 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reports suggest that he was critical and on the ventilator. Today, the last rites were performed and the visuals coming in are heartbreaking.