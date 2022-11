Superstar Krishna last rites: Mahesh Babu's father passes away

Mahesh Babu has been bereaved again. He lost his father, Superstar Krishna, born Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. He was 80. Superstar Krishna was rushed to the Continental Hospital yesterday. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. As per reports, he passed away at 4 am, leaving Mahesh Babu and his family with a huge void. Just a couple of months ago, Mahesh Babu lost his mother, Vijaya Nirmala. And now, the demise of his father has left him heartbroken. A lot of South stars have come to pay their last respects.