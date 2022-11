Image credit: Twitter

Mahesh Babu gets emotional

Mahesh Babu was seen getting emotional at the prayer meet of his father and superstar Krishna while greeting other guests at the venue. Krishna married Indira Devi in 1965. They had two sons including Mahesh Babu and three daughters. In 1969, he married actor Vijaya Nirmala and had one son from her. She died in 2019. The superstar was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. Early this year, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu.