Image credit: Instagram/ Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's new New Year's look

Surbhi Chandna has been quite active on social media these days. The actress has been sharing some amazing content on her Instagram these days. From reels to videos to promotions and also some amazing photoshoots. And that's what the Naagin 5 actress did a couple of hours ago. Now you'd be thinking she would have shared her GLAM look, but's it's a surprise. Surbhi Chandna shared a totally desi look in a designer lehenga and choli. And she looks beautiful. However, we have decided to give it a hilarious spin. So, keep reading...