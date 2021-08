Image credit: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's dreamy vacation

Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures from her Maldives vacation. She is completely enjoying her time at the beautiful place. Surbhi Chandna’s hot and bold avatar at Maldives has left everyone stunned. She is looking absolutely in each of her looks from Maldives. Now, she has shared a few more pictures on Instagram and we cannot take our eyes off her pictures.