Image credit: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna

Beauty by the beach

Surbhi Chandna’s pictures from Maldives have begun quite famous. She has been enjoying her time in the Maldives and her Instagram is all filled with pictures from her dreamy vacation. Surbhi Chandna has been sharing pictures in a sexy bikini and some super-stylish outfits. She looks no less than a diva. She is quite obsessed with beaches it seems. The actresss has clicked a lot of pictures on the beach and now has shared a few more.