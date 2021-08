Smokin’ hot

Surbhi Chandna is in the Maldives staying at The Hard Rock Hotel. The actress posted a series of pics in a black retro style bikini. She is looking fabulous. Surbhi Chandna humbly said that it was the location that made her look better than what she is. Well, the Maldives is indeed stunning, but Surbhi is a diva. Surbhi Jyoti who is her close friends commented Bhaisaaab. The actress was last seen on the show, Naagin 5 with Sharad Malhotra. There were rumours that she might do Bigg Boss but the actress denied doing the show. These pics of Surbhi Chandna have created a rage and how.