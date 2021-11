Suriya

While Suriya's recent release, Jai Bhim has garnered rave reviews from the fans and critics for its gripping plot, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss accused the makers for attacking Vanniyar community in the film. Suriya gave a reply to Anbumani with a statement, which reads, “I agree with your statement in your letter that no one has the right to hurt any community in the name of freedom of expression. In the same manner, I believe you will agree that freedom of expression must always be protected from attacks.”