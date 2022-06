Image credit: YouTube

Suriya

Suriya is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. The actor has impressed one and all with his performances in many films. But, do you know the actor had made his Bollywood debut in 2010. Suriya played the lead role in Rakht Charitra 2, but the film didn’t get a great response, and his Bollywood debut went unnoticed. His next Bollywood film will be the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in which the actor has a cameo.