Image credit: Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary

It is still hard to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020, and today marks his second death anniversary. His fans are missing him a lot. Sushant started his journey as a background dancer, later he made his TV debut, and then left a mark in Bollywood. Apart from his movies, Sushant made it to the headlines because of his relationships and rumoured link ups.