Parveen Babi

Veteran actress Parveen Babi was found dead on January 22, 2005. A society member called the police when Parveen didn't collect her groceries and newspapers for the past three days. When the police opened the door, they found Parveen Babi's body. Police suspected that the actress had been dead for more than 72 hours. According to the post-mortem at Cooper Hospital, there were no traces of food in her stomach, indicating that she had not consumed anything for more than three days and, as a consequence, starved to death. The police determined she succumbed to total organ failure and diabetes. However, it is stated that in her last days, the actress always feared that someone was going to kill her. Also, the actress's financial condition was decent enough to hire household help to take care of herself and even afford good food or proper medical assistance. Hence, the way the actress died raises a lot of eyebrows.