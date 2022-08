Image credit: Instagram

Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen stepped out on a Sunday afternoon with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her elder daughter Renee and went shopping for her younger daughter Alisah's 13th birthday celebration. The ex couple greeted the paparazzi with smiles and netizens couldn't understand what their relationship looks like after a breakup. They even asked the whereabouts of Lalit Modi who last month took everyone by surprise after he announced that he is dating Sushmita. Take a look.