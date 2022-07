Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan sought divorce after being together for almost two decades. But even after the divorce, they remained to be friends for their son. In an interview with Mid-Day, she mentioned that whatever happened between the two was a private matter but they meet up as it makes their son happy. She said, 'Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don't change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It's personal. We don't have to prove anything to anybody. Meeting (Arbaaz Khan) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy.'