Sushmita Sen denies being engaged to Lalit Modi. Are they even dating?

It was yesterday that Lalit Modi announced that Sushmita Sen and he are a couple. They are in a relationship and he shared pictures from their London vacation as proof. Since then, social media is abuzz with discussing their bond. The actress has also been trolled and many even speculated that she is engaged given the ring on her finger. But the Aarya actress has now put an end to all the discussion and stated that she is not married or engaged. She gave it back to trolls by saying that it is nobody's business. He shared the message along with a picture of her daughters leaving everyone amused. The burning question is are they even dating as Sushmita hasn't shared any post with Lalit Modi yet.