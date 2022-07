Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen

OTT platforms have proved to be a boon. Not just for the audience who is now spoilt for choices but even for actors who have got newer platforms to showcase their talent. Unlike the film industry, OTT platforms have various genres that give various artists a platform to flourish. And over the years, we have seen many actresses turning to be the STAR of a show. Sushmita Sen who had taken a break from acting returned with the web show Aarya and it turned out to be a massive hit. So much that the makers are coming up with its third season as well. Sushmita's character as Aarya Sareen was that of a fierce lady who has gotten her hand dirty in the field of crime after suffering a personal setback.