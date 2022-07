Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen is right now grabbing a lot eyeballs as her cozy pictures with IPL ex chairman Lalit Modi is going viral. Lalit himself shared the pictures and confirmed being in relationship with the former Miss Universe and called her his better half. Well this news of their relationship took the internet by storm and left everyone stunned and suprised . Let's take a look at time when Aarya actress left her fans extremely surprised by the choice of her in men.