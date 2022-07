Image credit: Instagram

Fidelity

Fidelity is something people need to have their own meaning out of. People often think that the physical aspect of a relationship is what fidelity is all about. I choose to disagree. I think if a man wakes up next to me every morning thinking “I have to be here!” that’s not good enough for me. He should want to be there. So if he has a woman on his mind while I am beside him, that doesn’t necessarily make him faithful.