Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawl’s best moments with the Sen family

It is sad but true. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have called it quits as a couple. Both made the news official on Instagram. They reaffirmed that they would be friends forever. In the past, we have seen so many lovely moments of Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen and her daughters. The handsome model dearly loved Renee and Alisah. While Sushmita is an amazing single mom to her daughters, Rohman was loved by them as a friend. From cheering Alisah in sports competitions to singing with Renee, we saw so many lovely moments. The traditional concept of family has seen a shift in modern times and their bonding best exemplified it. Here is a recap…