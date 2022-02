Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sushmita Sen writes cryptic post on happiness after break-up

After announcing her break-up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen had shared a cryptic note about taking risks to be happy. She shared a close-up picture of herself and mentioned that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy. Taking a risk to survive takes Will...Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga, read her post.