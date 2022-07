Image credit: Instagram

Actresses who are single and happy

We often hear that it is important to get married at the right age. But, there’s actually no perfect age to get married, and even if you don’t get married you can stay single and be happy. Many Bollywood actresses like Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Shamita Shetty, and others prove that even without getting married a person can be happy. Below is the list of actresses who are 40 plus but happily single…