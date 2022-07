Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor reportedly had a serious relationship with Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. But, her relationships did not lasted for long. Karisma later got married to businessman Sunjay Kapoor in 2003, but the two parted ways. Karima had an ask me anything session with her fans and she was asked if she would marry again. Karisma shared a GIF of a confused and perturbed looking person and wrote, ‘Depends!’