Sushmita Sen

We still live in the space where a woman is picked for even being in relationship with a man of her choice. And if that judgment isn't enough the so-called society people do the name calling. The latest victim to face the slamming is Sushmita Sen who is being labelled as a gold digger for dating the businessman, Lalit Modi. Indeed, calling her a gold digger is no less than a joke and the trollers aren't aware of her status for sure. While the former Miss Universe gave it back in full power to the trolls and clearly mentioned that she doesn't need a man for money at least.