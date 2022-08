Sushmita Sen brutally trolled and called 'baigarati'

Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah at the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Sushmita was seen talking to other guests at the screening, while Rohman was seen walking alongside Renee and Alisah. The Aarya actress was brutally trolled and called 'baigarati'.