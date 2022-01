Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shares a strong bond with the Roshan family.

Even after their separation Sussanne is still great friends with Hrithik and even calls him the best father to their kids. Last night Sussanne attended Hrithik's sister Suniana's 50th birthday bash and shared the pictures on her Instagram with a caption that shows that their bond is intact. She wrote, Some bonds are eternal… Same…darling Nikoo… Happiness, love and big smiles surround you always… @roshansunaina.”.